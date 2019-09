GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A one of a kind back to school moment Thursday morning in Gates.

Gates firefighters escorted Joe Manuse’s daughter to school. She rode to school in the front seat of a Gates fire vehicle. Then firefighters escorted her into school and to her locker.

Gates Firefighter Joe Manuse died suddenly from an allergic reaction to a bee sting.

Her father was a Gates firefighter for eleven years. He passed away suddenly over the weekend.