Datto looking for local talent

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Datto is continuing to grow and add positions at its Rochester location.

Senior Software Engineer Elvis Montero discussed the company's focus, growth and search for talented employees Wednesday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation.

"Datto creates software and hardware solutions for IT providers, and we call them MSPs or Managed Service Providers," said Montero. "They provide services to these companies, and these companies in turn provide solutions for smaller businesses - so think about a dentist's office, a restaurant. Those are people who are not very savvy when it comes to technology. The MSP business is growing because technology is more complex. People need help with recovery solutions when your computers break down. When your computers are offline for reasons that you didn't foresee, that's where Datto comes in and helps all of these companies get back online."

Datto will host a Technical Career Fair on May 30. "If you're interested in that you can go to Eventbrite and just type in 'Datto' and the event will come up," Montero said. "It's a great opportunity to talk to engineers, talk to technical managers, talk to our technical leadership. And what we're searching for, what we're looking for in Rochester is basically software engineers, technical support, enterprise for development, and any sort of technical qualifications that are actually great in the area because we have RIT and other technical schools which provide great candidates for those positions. And if you want to be successful at Datto actually it's very simple. If you have an inquisitive mindset and you like to know how things work and why then you'll fit right in!"

With 22 locations in nine different countries, Rochester is Datto's fastest growing office according to Montero. "The reason for that is we have a great technical presence here because of RIT and other technical schools and the cost of living is low in Rochester so we can attract technical talent to the area and make them relocate for that reason," he said. "Also, Datto is a great company to work for. If you talk to any employee for the company you'll get a sense of who we are and why we focus on people."

For more information about Datto, visit Datto.com.

Fore more information about Greater Rochester Enterprise, visit RochesterBiz.com.

