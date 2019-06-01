Daryl Pierson Games 2019 Video

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The 5th annual Daryl Pierson Memorial Games took place on Saturday. The event honors Pierson who was shot in the line of duty on Hudson Avenue near Avenue D in 2014.

The games are an explorer youth competition. Pierson was a part of the city of Rochester's explorer program.

Several law enforcement exploring posts were in attendance and participated in this year's games. They competed in games like defensive tactics, range shooting, and traffic stops.

John Scheible described the event as a police-style Olympics.

"There's six different events that the Explorers are going to go through," Scheible said. "Anything from defensive tactics, to traffic stops, they're going to do some range shooting, they're going to do a couple of other events as well, to really work as a team, and obviously compete against other departments, as well."