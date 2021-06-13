Darien man arrested for allegedly menacing deputies

DARIEN, N.Y. (WROC) – A 56-year-old man in Genesee County was arrested Friday following a domestic incident in the town of Darien on Harper Road.

Deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dean Conboy Sr. for allegedly menacing another resident with a butcher knife. Deputies say Conboy tried to cause physical harm to that person resulting with the victim barricading himself in a bedroom.

“It is also alleged Conboy Sr. attempted to cause serious physical injury to deputies and placed them in reasonable fear of physical injury, serious physical injury and death,” the GCSO said.

According to deputies, Conboy grabbed and armed himself with a butcher knife while deputies struggled to take him into custody.

Conboy was charged with two counts of attempted aggravated assault on a police officer, two counts of menacing a police officer, unlawful imprisonment in the first degree, menacing in the second degree, attempted assault in the second degree, three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and obstructing governmental administration in the second degree.

Conboy was arraigned late Friday afternoon. He is being held at the Genesee County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, $40,000 bail bond.