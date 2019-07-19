Darien Lake helping concert-goers beat the heat for this weekend’s concerts

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Live Nation says they are working to take extra precaution to keep concert-goers safe at Darien Lake during Friday’s Thomas Rhett concert and Saturday’s 311 and Dirty Heads concert while temperatures are expected to reach above 90 degrees.

To help during this weekend’s heat advisories, Darien Lake is setting up misting tents inside both entrance gates.

The venue will also allow guests to bring as many factory-sealed plastic water bottles as they’d like into the concert.

A spokesperson for the venue says, “We encourage guests to stay hydrated all evening by utilizing the multiple free water stations located throughout the venue.”