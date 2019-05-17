Darien Lake adds new 'SkyScreamer' swing ride

(Photo via Darien Lake)

If you don't like heights, you might not want to watch this video. Darien Lake shared the view from 242-feet in the sky on the new "Six Flags SkyScreamer" ride.

The Genesee County theme park debuted the new ride Friday that is 24-stories tall and swings 32 riders around in a 98-foot circle at speeds around 35 miles per hour.

The ride is set to open to the public on Saturday, May 18.

"Six Flags continues to lead the way in innovation as we bring the state’s tallest ride to Western New York. We are thrilled to add this shining beacon and iconic landmark to the Six Flags Darien Lake skyline," said Park President Chris Thorpe in a statement. "From this impressive tower guests will soar high among the clouds, taking in majestic views of the park and surrounding countryside below."