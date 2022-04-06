DADANSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Dansville Central School District schools are closed Wednesday, district officials announced on Facebook.

According to the post, the closure is due to a “serious” school bus accident at the district bus garage Tuesday night.

Officials with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office say one person, the driver, was on the bus at the time of the accident. It’s believed he crashed with a parked bus at the school’s garage, according to police.

The driver of the bus was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Details are limited at this time.

