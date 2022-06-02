DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from UR Medicine Noyes Health Center in Dansville announced that one of their employees will be competing in the Special Olympics Thursday.

Officials said that while she isn’t helping around the hospital, dietary aid Emily Brushafer swims in her spare time and has been invited to compete in the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.

“I’m looking forward to swimming with my new teammates I am going to meet,” said Brushafer. “Hopefully, I win the gold.”

Emily Brushafer’s mother Jennifer is prideful of her daughter’s achievement, who she adopted when Emily was four-years-old.

“She started as the manager of the swim team at Dansville High School,” said Jennifer.

Emily’s coach in high school decided to put her in the water and she has since gone on to swim with her high school swim team for three years.

Emily’s swim career continued when she joined the Special Olympic swim team in Geneseo.

“In 2019, pre-COVID, she qualified for states by winning gold at every event she had, then went on to take gold at states at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie,” said Jennifer. “After a two-year break because of the COVID pandemic, Emily was invited to the USA games last June. She has been training since January.”

Emily will join the New York State delegation of 187 athletes, coaches, and support staff for the games in Orlando on Friday.