Dansville receives $3.7 million to improve water system

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) — The Village of Dansville has received a $3.7 million rural development investment loan to improve its water system, according to the USDA.

The project will repair the water system for 4,719 residents, providing safe potable water and eliminate the public health risks associated with the quality and quantity of groundwater in the area.

The investment is part of more than $30 million in seven communities in rural New York that received funding. Overall, it’s also part of a national investment by the USDA worth $268 million to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure across 28 states.

“Upgrading the infrastructure that delivers safe drinking water and modern wastewater management facilities will improve public health and drive economic development in our small towns and cities,” NY State Director for Rural Development Richard Mayfield said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is a strong partner with rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”