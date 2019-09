DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — The chief of police in Dansville has been placed on paid administrative leave. This after a vote by the village board.

Dansville’s mayor tells News 8 that Chief Charles Perkins was placed on leave a week ago pending talks of his retirement.

So far there has been no word on what may have led up to this situation. Right now officer Shannon Griese is currently serving as interim police chief.