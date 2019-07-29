Watch live: State police discuss crash that killed 4 Dansville teens

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police officials are holding a press conference at 1 p.m. Monday to discuss details of a quadruple fatal crash in Allegany County over the weekend.

Four Dansville teenagers were killed and another was injured following a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Allegany County.

State police say the five teens were traveling in a vehicle on County Route 13C in the town of Burns around 4:30 a.m. Saturday when the driver failed to stop for a stop sign at an intersection and struck an earth embankment and then hit a tree.

Harrowing scene of a quadruple-fatal crash on County Rt. 13. One young woman, 16, survived. More on this story tonight on @News_8 and online at https://t.co/SsUkWLPtq7. pic.twitter.com/xpEMCz4Z6d — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) July 28, 2019

The driver, 16-year-old Rebecca Earner, and the other three occupants, 16-year-old Ambra Eddleton, 14-year-old Justin Carpenter, and 14-year-old Kyrstin Wolfanger, all of Dansville, New York, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say 16-year-old Kelsi Bird, of Dansville, was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital for multiple non-life threatening injuries. Police also said Bird was the only person wearing a seat belt during the collision.

“These were our kids,” Dr. Paul Alioto said, the superintendent of the Dansville Central School District. “These were all good kids.”

Tina Peaty organized a vigil at Babcock Park Sunday night for student and community members. The group covered the sidewalk with inspiration chalk messages and drawings, before releasing lanterns into the air, one for each of the victims.