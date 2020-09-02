Activists say RPD ‘executed’ a Black man in March, family plans to file wrongful death lawsuit

Editor’s note: Press conference with Mayor Warren and RPD Chief will be live streamed on this page at 12 p.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local Black Lives Matter activists say Rochester police “executed” a Black man in March, and the family of the man who died intend to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Rochester.

Activists say Daniel Prude was lying on his back, naked, handcuffed, and unarmed when police killed him. They say police put a bag over his Prude’s head and pushed it into the ground. They say less than 10 minutes later, Prude was dead.

“On March 23, 2020 the Rochester Police Department executed a Black man named Daniel Prude,” said local activist Stanley Martin. “Mr. Prude was naked, defenseless, unarmed, and experiencing a mental health crisis.”

Police say Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, Police Chief La’Ron Singletary, and Police Union President Mike Mazzeo knew about this, and haven’t done anything.

“I placed the phone call for my brother to get help, not for my brother to get lynched,” said Joe Prude, the brother of Daniel Prude. “When I say get lynched, that was full fledged, murder, cold blooded — nothing other than cold blooded murder. The man is defenseless, naked on the ground, cuffed up already. I mean come on, how many brothers got to die for society to understand that this needs to stop? You killed a defenseless black man, a father’s son, a brother’s brother, a nephews uncle,” Joe Prude said.

Joe Prude on brother’s death:

“Rochester Police Department was called and that response led to his murder,” said activist Ashley Gantt, who is also an organizer for NYCLU. “The police have shown us time and time again that they cannot address mental health crises. Today we stand firmly seeking justice for Daniel and his family, and all the victims who have been murdered and terrorized by the Rochester Police Department.”

“We’ll address the legal claims later, today were here to support the family,” said attorney Elliot Shields who represents the family. “We’re here to support Joe, and all that I can tell you is what Joe is going through, what his father is going through, what his sisters going through is incredible pain. I watched the video with them and it was one of the most difficult experiences of my life. Watching the family react to see their brother and son murdered by Rochester police officers while other officers stood around, paramedics, EMTs and nobody granted him any basic humanity. And the pain that causes the family is unimaginable. I can’t even imagine what Joe is going through and I talk to Joe all the time. Its just terrible and that’s why were here today.”

Body camera footage:

News 8 obtained body camera footage from the incident Wednesday. A warning to viewers that some may find this video disturbing:

The Rochester Police Department, and City of Rochester officials have not immediately returned a request for comment.

