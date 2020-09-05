Daniel Prude investigation moves to grand jury, New York State Attorney General announces

New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference at her office on November 19, 2019. (AP / Richard Drew)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced Saturday the Daniel Prude death investigation is moving to a grand jury.

“The Prude family and the Rochester community have been through great pain and anguish. My office will immediately move to empanel a grand jury as part of our exhaustive investigation into this matter.”

This announcement from the Attorney General comes one day after a rally escalated in Rochester demanding justice for Prude who died in Rochester.

Prude, a 41-year-old Black man from Chicago, died after an encounter with Rochester police back in March, but news of the incident just came to light Wednesday, and the case is being investigated by the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

The autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Prude a homicide. The report says Prude’s cause of death includes “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report also showed that Prude also had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of his death, which could explain his erratic behavior.

Seven Rochester police officers have been suspended with pay in connection to the incident.