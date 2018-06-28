Dangers of Staph food poisoning Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Dr. Jeff Harp from Highland Family Medicine discussed the symptoms of Staphylococcal food poisoning and the steps we can take to prevent it Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Dr. Harp explained Staph food poisoning differs from Salmonella food poisoning. "Staphylococcal food poisoning is a gastrointestinal illness caused by eating foods contaminated with toxins produced by the bacterium Staphylococcus aureus," he said. "Staph is found on the skin and in the nose of about 25 percent of healthy people and animals. This staph toxin is what causes the symptoms in contrast to salmonella food poisoning, which is caused by a live organism."

It's contracted fairly easily. "People who carry Staph can contaminate food if they don't wash their hands before touching it," said Dr. Harp. "Staph can also be found in unpasteurized milk and cheese products. As it multiplies in food, Staph produces toxins. Although Staph bacteria are easily killed by cooking, the toxins are resistant to heat and so cannot be destroyed by cooking. Foods at highest risk of transmitting Staph toxins are those that people handle and then do not cook. Examples are sliced meat, puddings, pastries, and sandwiches. Food contaminated with Staph toxin may not smell bad or look spoiled."

Dr. Harp said Staphylococcal toxins are fast-acting. "Symptoms usually develop within 30 minutes to six hours. Patients typically experience vomiting, nausea, stomach cramps, and diarrhea. The illness cannot be passed to other people and typically lasts for only one day. Severe illness is rare."

The most important treatment is plenty of fluids, according to Dr. Harp. Medicines may be given to decrease vomiting and nausea. Patients with severe illness may require intravenous fluids in a hospital. Antibiotics are not useful in treating this illness because the toxin is not affected by antibiotics. Patients with this illness are not contagious because the toxins are not transmitted from one person to another.

Dr. Harp said Staphylococcal food poisoning can be prevented by preventing the contamination of food with Staph. The following food safety tips can help protect you and your family:

Wash hands and under fingernails thoroughly with soap and water before handling and preparing food.

Do not prepare food if you are ill.

If you have wounds or infections on your hands or wrists, wear gloves while preparing food.

Keep kitchens and food serving areas clean.

If food is to be stored longer than two hours, keep hot foods hot (warmer than 140°F) and cold foods cold (40°F or colder).

Store cooked food in a wide, shallow container and refrigerate as soon as possible.

For more information about Staphylococcal food poisoning, click here.






