Dana Balter wins Democratic primary for NY-24

Posted: Jun 26, 2018 10:26 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2018 11:10 PM EDT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) - Dana Balter has ousted Juanita Perez Williams in the 24th Congressional District Primary on Tuesday, June 26. 

Balter held a steady lead over Perez Williams as results came in.

The two are looking to challenge Republican Representative John Katko this election season. 

Balter is a former director of education for a disabilities services non-profit and current professor at Syracuse University.

The 24th district covers Wayne County and the Syracuse area.

