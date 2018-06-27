Dana Balter wins Democratic primary for NY-24
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) - Dana Balter has ousted Juanita Perez Williams in the 24th Congressional District Primary on Tuesday, June 26.
Balter held a steady lead over Perez Williams as results came in.
The two are looking to challenge Republican Representative John Katko this election season.
Balter is a former director of education for a disabilities services non-profit and current professor at Syracuse University.
The 24th district covers Wayne County and the Syracuse area.
More Stories
-
The area of low pressure responsible for Wednesday's rain…
-
Tim Schleyer said he noticed things out of place Tuesday morning…
-
The brother of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been…