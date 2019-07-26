Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)

Miracle Treat Day was held on Thursday at local Dairy Queens to benefit Golisano Children’s Hospital.

For every blizzard sold, one dollar was donated to help the area’s injured and sick children.

Last year, the initiative raiser $25,000 and local Dairy Queens have been taking part since 2013.

News 8 visited the Henrietta Location on Thursday to find business was booming.

The General Manager, Jason White, said, “there are a lot of customers that come in, once we bring up the fact that it’s being donated to the Golisano Children’s Hospital they tell us they have grandchildren or children who have gone through the hospital or the hospital has affected someone in their family in a positive way, it’s helped out someone in their family so it’s just really, really heartwarming to hear all the different stories.”

The store’s manager told News 8 they had already raised more than $10,000 from donations by Wednesday night.

The Greece and Webster locations also participated in Thursday’s event.

