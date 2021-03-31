Daily memberships to cease at Carlson MetroCenter YMCA, youth services continue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The YMCA will no longer have daily memberships to the Carlson MetroCenter location, 444 East Main St.

YMCA officials said mission-critical services for youth will not be disrupted.

The Early Learning Child Care Center, Before and After School Program, Y School of ROC, and Summer Quest will continue to run as scheduled at the Carlson MetroCenter.

There are no immediate plans for the long-term future of the building. Officials said all possibilities will be evaluated. Carlson MetroCenter membership is a passport membership, which gives members access to all YMCA of Greater Rochester locations.

“The financial challenges at Carlson MetroCenter are not new; they are years in the making, which COVID has intensified,” George Romell, President & CEO of YMCA of Greater Rochester said in a statement.

“In the 12-months prior to the COVID shutdown, only 19% of Carlson members actively used the MetroCenter Y once a week or more. Furthermore, in those same 12 months pre-COVID, the MetroCenter averaged less than 500 visits a day. As an organization, we cannot continue to dedicate financial resources to sustain a building that has nearly 65,000-square-feet allocated to health and wellness with so few people using it on a daily basis. We believe we can better serve the City of Rochester by using those resources in other ways.”

According to the YMCA’s Corporate Board of Directors — along with the Executive and Finance Committees — Carlson membership operations have posted yearly losses greater than $1 million since 2017.

“Even after significant financial support from suburban operations, Carlson membership operations finished six of the last 10 fiscal years with more than a half-a-million-dollar deficit.”

In July of 2020, the YMCA announced it is closing it was “ceasing operations” at the Monroe Avenue branch as well. The location was turned over to Center for Youth.

In a statement, the YMCA said it will commit to enhancing the other three locations within the City of Rochester

Maplewood Family YMCA: Continue to provide significant financial support and expand programmatic offerings for seniors, families and all other participants

Southwest Family YMCA: In partnership with the United Way of Greater Rochester, establish a Senior Center and expand service to participants of all ages

YMCA Center for Equity at Lewis Street: Support the current and future educational needs of the community, and work with our community task force to grow the services most needed in the Marketview Heights Neighborhood

Community Services Division: Grow our community outreach beyond Y facilities and remain the largest youth serving arm of the Y within the City of Rochester

The YMCA of Greater Rochester said it is establishing a Task Force for Mission-Critical City Services to reposition the Y’s mission delivery, service locations and collaborations within the City of Rochester.

Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart (D-21) released the following statement on the closure:

“YMCA’s have closed urban locations across the country in recent years. What makes this particularly painful is that the YMCA chose to invest in the most affluent suburbs instead of the city, where its services are needed the most. The YMCA blames declining membership that management itself caused by investing elsewhere. I am heartbroken for the families and seniors who relied on the Carlson Metro YMCA. I am a glad a task force has been formed to look at reusing the building for community benefit.”

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.