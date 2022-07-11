BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Back in the 1800s when it was first built, the Erie Canal revolutionized the travel of goods and people. Fast forward to 2022 and it’s still doing the same thing, albeit with less focus on the water.

Over the next week, bicyclists will be taking over the canal, according to Erica Schneider of Parks & Trails New York.

This is all a part of the “Cycle the Erie Canal” event, taking riders all the way from Buffalo to Albany along the Empire State Trail.

“There are 750 cyclists and volunteers with us crossing the state, and we camp every night and different communities along the trail,” Schneider said. “It’s going to take eight days to cover those 400 miles.”

2022 marks the 24th year for the event along one of New York’s most famous landmarks. However, this year’s stop in Brockport is new to the program.

“Brockport is our pilot community to test out a trail town model along the Erie Canal Way or Empire State Trail,” Schneider said.

The Empire State Trail Town program is expected to expand if Brockport is found to be a success.

The goal of the program is to help local cities, towns, and villages by providing assistance and resources to tap into the growing share of bicycle tourism along the Empire State Trail, according to Parks & Trails New York’s website.

For more information on the Empire State Trail Towns program, you can head to Parks & Trails New York’s website here.