Cycle the Erie Canal Bike Tour returns after year off

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) —Cycle the Erie Canal Bike Tour is back this year. The 8-day, cross-state bike tour started in Buffalo Sunday, and ends in Albany on July 18th.

The 400-mile ride gives bikers the opportunity to stop in different villages along the the Erie Canal, including the village of Fairport, where they made a pit stop Monday.

“It’s awesome. That’s all I can say,” said Marc Lanciault. “I missed it last year and I’m sure a lot of people are looking forward to this ride and it didn’t happen but this year its back. I hope it continues to be back so it can continue on and will be here!”

This is the 23rd annual ride with over 300 cyclists from 34 states. Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.

To make it to Albany within the 8-day time frame, cyclists have to cover between 40 and 60 miles each day.