ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been a few days since a wind storm impacted Rochester and the surrounding areas and some customers are still experiencing power outages.

RG&E, NYSEG, and the National Grid report that people still do not have power as of 11:15 a.m. Thursday morning, RG&E reports that 65 people are without power in Monroe County.

In Ontario County, NYSEG is reporting over 800 people without power while the National Grid is reporting two. Wyoming County has over 360 customers without power. Yates County, which had upwards of over 6,000 customers without power, currently has over 440 customers affected by power outages.

NYSEG is expecting to have power restored to customers in the Ithaca division by 11 p.m. Thursday night, but those in the Geneva and Auburn regions — which include Ontario, Wayne, and Yates counties — may have to wait until Friday at 6 p.m. to see their power back on.

After power is restored, residents are stood that residents can call (800)-572-1131 to report any issues with power. Outages can be found on RG&E, NYSEG, and the National Grid’s websites.