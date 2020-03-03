Custom Picture Frame Shop in Canandaigua closing doors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A store that has been a staple in downtown Canandaigua for decades is closing its door this summer.

David Morse has been running the Olde Country Picture Framers gallery and shoppe since 1992.

“You can start with very raw basic materials and actually finish it and have a finished product and I find that very satisfying,” said David Morse, owner of Olde Country Picture Framers.

Originally from Albany, Morse started the company with his brother after moving to Canandaigua to take care of family.

“He knew the business. He understood the skills and what needed to be done. And I understood the business of it,” said Morse.

From there, Morse started a life. His wife became a teacher and his children grew up in Canandaigua. The shop has been opened for 27 years, Morse has been turning raw wood into beautiful picture frames the whole time, a job he finds very satisfying.

“I find it very enjoyable and learning the process was very enjoyable for me because it was a hands thing and you could start something and finish it.”

Pictures frames are made custom in house. Morse has been head of the store for the life of the business, building a relationship with many customers who say he is a staple in the community.

“I’m very happy for him to be retiring that’s wonderful, he’s done a great service for the community being here. A lot of people know him. A lot of mutual friends we’re on a first name base and I’ll miss him I don’t know where I’m gonna go,” said Liz Gilges, a Canandaigua resident.

At the time it opened, it was the only place to get custom picture frames in Canandaigua. Morse says the job has kept him busy but it’s time to close shop.

“The thought of slowing down and doing nothing is a little intimidating but I will spend the summer relaxing and trying to figure out my next venture,” said Morse.

Olde Country Picture Framers Gallery and Shoppe will continue to be opened until March 21st. Dan Morse says he will continue to serve the community until he closes up shop.