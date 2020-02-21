Cupid visits local senior citizens on Valentine’s Day

NORTH CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Residents at Westwood Commons, a DePaul Senior Living Community in North Chili, felt all the love this Valentine’s Day.
Members of Saint Kateri Parish and Cupid paid the seniors a special visit last Friday. They volunteered their time to make the Valentine’s Party a success.
The residents were able to bid their ‘Fuller Bucks’, various dollar amounts with DePaul President Mark Fuller’s face on them, to win a dance and box of Valentine’s chocolates.
The bidding started at $100 and went upwards of $2,800!
Cook Supervisor Joe Blasetti doubled as Cupid for the event.