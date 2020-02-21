Cupid visits local senior citizens on Valentine’s Day

NORTH CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — Residents at Westwood Commons, a DePaul Senior Living Community in North Chili, felt all the love this Valentine’s Day.

Pictured: Susan Schupp and Ruth Willis

Members of Saint Kateri Parish and Cupid paid the seniors a special visit last Friday. They volunteered their time to make the Valentine’s Party a success.

Pictured: Lora and Jay Lanadier, Paul Davita, Isaac Koetz, Anthony Maddaleno, Shawna and Julia Koets, Vincent Maddaleno, Rianne Maddaleno and Aubrey Davita.

The residents were able to bid their ‘Fuller Bucks’, various dollar amounts with DePaul President Mark Fuller’s face on them, to win a dance and box of Valentine’s chocolates.

The bidding started at $100 and went upwards of $2,800!

Pictured: Joe and Betty Leo

Cook Supervisor Joe Blasetti doubled as Cupid for the event.