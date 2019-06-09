Cuomo wants IJC to pay Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Governor Andrew Cuomo has called for the International Joint Commission (IJC) to reimburse the state of New York for costs associated with Lake Ontario flooding.

In a press release, Governor Cuomo said the state committed over $100 million in funds to repair shoreline properties in 2017. The state also plans to spend millions more to address recent flooding. Cuomo believes the IJC had been aware of the "present danger from the massive snowpack and the likelihood of continued rains into the spring of this year​​​​​,” but continued to follow an action plan that many believe is ineffective.

Cuomo stated that the record-breaking water levels in 2017 and 2019 show that plan 2014 is not working and has asked the IJC to also implement a more protective management system and to make additional funds available for resiliency projects and other protective measures.

But, experts say there is no water management system that would eliminate flooding.

"There is no regulation plan ever invented by man or could ever be invented by man that would be able to prevent high lake levels that are occurring now or in 2017," said Dr. Douglass Wilcox, Wetland Science Professor at SUNY Brockport.