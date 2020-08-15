Cuomo to release protocols Monday for gyms, local gym owners at the ready

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On a conference call Friday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the okay for bowling alleys to open their doors on Monday, with guidelines in place. Along with that, Cuomo also announced that protocols will be released on Monday for gyms to begin their reopening process, too.

Jeff Sanders is the CEO of Athletic Apex, in Penfield. He says the experience between now and March has been a lot of confusion, and concern. “Concern for employees who were unable to maintain employment, they had bills to pay, and all our members – we have members who depend on our facility, chronic pain, arthritis … It’s been crazy, definitely a good word to say it,” he said.

But he thinks gyms can open safely, and it’s because of all the preparation and communication he’s been doing with not only his team, but other gyms in the state. Sanders is a board member of the New York State Fitness Alliance, a group that formed out of a need for gyms to communicate with each other, and also communicate to the government on reopening in COVID-19. “A group of us decided we want to be unified to prepare – so we have masks on hand, face shields, barriers…” he said.

The New York State Fitness Alliance released a statement following Cuomo’s announcement on Friday:

“’The New York State Fitness Alliance thanks Governor Cuomo for his continued leadership in reopening the economy in an intelligent way,’ said Bill Lia, Chair of New York State Fitness Alliance. ‘The fitness industry is ready to reopen safely, with proper protocols in place to protect our employees and members. We look forward to providing New Yorkers access to safe fitness facilities so they can advance their physical and mental health.’”

“We believe we can open safely and we are ready to open safely for our members and staff, we just need to hear what we need to do in addition to what we’ve already done,” Sanders said. “We even hired an infectious disease expert. We did that so he could review our guidelines.”

Sanders says until Cuomo comes out with guidelines on Monday, it’s impossible to say what the experience will look like exactly, at this time. What he does know, is that he plans on having saunas and steam rooms closed, social distancing, and mask enforcement for everyone in the building unless there is an instance where someone is doing high-intensity working out.