Local News

Cuomo nominates new leader for NYSP

Posted: Jan 08, 2019 05:14 AM EST

Updated: Jan 08, 2019 05:14 AM EST

(WROC-TV) - Governor Andrew Cuomo has nominated Keith Corlett to lead the New York State Police.

Corlett is a deputy superintendent with NYSP and has more than 30 years of experience at that agency.

Corlett's worked in patrol and investigative divisions in addition to executive management. The nomination requires confirmation in the State Senate. 

Corlett will replace the current superintendent George Beach who's retiring.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected