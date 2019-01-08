Cuomo nominates new leader for NYSP
(WROC-TV) - Governor Andrew Cuomo has nominated Keith Corlett to lead the New York State Police.
Corlett is a deputy superintendent with NYSP and has more than 30 years of experience at that agency.
Corlett's worked in patrol and investigative divisions in addition to executive management. The nomination requires confirmation in the State Senate.
Corlett will replace the current superintendent George Beach who's retiring.
