Cross returned to roadside memorial for Hilton girl

HILTON, NY (WROC) - After apparently being stolen last week, someone has returned the cross to a roadside memorial created for a Hilton teen killed in a crash.

In a Facebook post, the father of Paige Smith says the cross has been returned.

Last week, the cross, which had been signed by friends of Paige Smith, disappeared from the memorial on Latta Road created after Smith's death.

Smith was killed in a head-on crash at that spot in June, just weeks before the Hilton senior was set to graduate from school.

Smith's friend, Briana Scarpulla, was driving the car Smith was in. Last month, Scarpulla was charged with manslaughter in the crash. Police said she was speeding and acting recklessly.