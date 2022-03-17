FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A criminal investigation is underway as the Humane Society at Lollypop Farm seized nearly 800 animals from a property in Wayne County.

Veterinarians with Lollypop Farm have dedicated two entire rooms to house all the mostly rodent-type animals seized from the World of Wildlife Educational Encounters Farm in Walworth. From rabbits to Guinea pigs, mice, rats, and more.

“People are going through and making sure everything is cleaned with food and water,” Ashley Zeh, a spokesperson for Lollypop Farm said. “Checking to make sure no illnesses are popping up. Make sure we have accounted for all the babies that are popping up.”

In many cases, investigators discovered around 100 of these rodents crammed into a single glass cage piled on top of each other, leading to a lot of them getting dehydrated.

“Multitudes of them in what would be considered 10-gallon fish tanks,” Zeh continued. “But also, the ammonia levels they were being kept in and cages themselves.”

Sally Reaves was the initial owner of these animals with World of Wildlife Educational Encounters.

In a statement sent to us, she claimed “We are devastated with the recent seizure of some of our animals who have acted as animal ambassadors in our wildlife programs through the years. The animals that were seized by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation were removed because of an error in licensing paperwork, not because of their living conditions or health. The “800” animals taken to Lollypop Farm were primarily rodents with their babies. Rats and mice can have between 10 to 15 babies at a time and these babies were included as part of that number (For example 50 mice that have 10 babies each suddenly turn into 500 animals if you count them individually) which is what was done. Unfortunately, many of the reports out there are more sensationalistic than fact. We are currently working with the proper people to get everything corrected and have our animals safely returned to us. We would like to thank all of those who have reached out and provided us with positive affirmations and support during this trying time. Your faith and confidence in us are greatly appreciated.”

Every animal seized must remain at a Lollypop Farm until the investigation is complete. In the meantime, donations from the community have been a significant help for them to live comfortably in new cages, with food and supplies.

“Timothy Hay, food pallets, bedding, and even Wegmans gift cards are really helpful,” Zeh told us. “Because a lot of these animals need greens daily. So being able to buy lettuce and fruits and vegetables is really important.”

There is no telling how long this investigation will continue.

Reeves went on to argue they will work hard to get all their animals returned safely.

If the investigation leads to charges against the World of Wildlife Educational Encounters, then all the animals will be put up for adoption once they are healthy enough to leave.