Crime Stoppers provides scholarships for MCC students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Crime Stoppers in Rochester has scholarship opportunities for students at Monroe Community College. The Monroe Community College Foundation partnered with Crime Stoppers to make the scholarships possible.

Seven awards of $1,000 each are available for full-time students enrolled in law and criminal justice, fire protection technology or emergency services training. The scholarships are open to those studying to be first responders. EMS, fire and police students are eligible for $1,000 financial awards. A selection committee with MCC will select the winners in each discipline.

Those wishing to apply must be enrolled in Law and Criminal Justice and must be seeking a career in law enforcement.

The Crime Stoppers First Responders Scholarship was established in 2017 and it is the only scholarship that supports those in the EMS, fire and police fields.

The scholarships will be awarded in December 2021 for the 2022 academic year. Students who wish to apply can