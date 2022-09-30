ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With crime on the rise in Rochester and the surrounding areas, Rochester’s Crime Stoppers are highlighting resources to help local police.

The anonymous tipline releases a flyer biweekly that contains the three most wanted people in the area. Currently, the three most wanted individuals are all wanted in connection to gun violence.

Crime Stoppers Board Member Joyce Palumbo said that the organization has been busy in recent weeks.

“We’ve never seen anything like this, I remember first coming on the board, we would have a homicide, a tip or a payout — there would be one every six months, once a year,” Palumbo said. “Now they’re on our reward fund all the time. There are multiple homicides.”

To report any suspicious activity in the area, you can visit their website or call (585)-423-9300.