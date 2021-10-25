Car found in Genesee River in Rochester, crews investigating

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders are working to recover a vehicle that was seen in the waters of the Genesee River in Rochester Monday morning.

The recovery effort is underway near the Upper Falls Boulevard Bridge.

Around 9:40 a.m. water rescue teams were seen placing a boat into the river. A few minutes later, members of the water rescue team were on top of the vehicle to see if anyone was inside.

Shortly thereafter they began to break the windows of the vehicle for better access and visibility.

Around 9:55 a.m. the water rescue team returned to the shore without locating anyone in the vehicle.

Car in the Genesee River. This is near the upper Falls Boulevard bridge @News_8 pic.twitter.com/h1o8wR3Ogv — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) October 25, 2021

Members of the fire department are breaking the glass to look inside the vehicle. Still no visible sign if anyone is inside the vehicle pic.twitter.com/stgIx7JbDj — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) October 25, 2021

Firefighters from the water rescue team in the water. The river can be a dangerous place on a good day, the heavy rain is making this even more difficult and dangerous. https://t.co/HpX0AVGqyp — ROC Fire Fighters (@IAFF1071) October 25, 2021

