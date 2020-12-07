Fire damages Mulconry’s Irish Pub in Fairport

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Firefighters battled a fire Sunday at Mulconry’s Irish Pub in Fairport.

Customers were forced to evacuate when Fairport, Penfield and East Rochester fire departments. responded to the call around 8 p.m. Officials said everyone made it out safely.

The building was heavily damaged as the fire spread to the second floor and balcony.

“There’s extensive damage to the structure of the building,” Fairport Fire Chief Tom Santillo said. “The wall studs and everything and the decking on the second floor balcony, but other than that it’s in pretty good shape.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.