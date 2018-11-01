Irondequoit Bay Outlet Bridge swings open after delay Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC) - November 1 is the day the Irondequoit Bay Outlet Bridge swings back opens for traffic after being closed for the summer to allow boats to pass through the bay.

However, Thursday morning, workers were met with struggles as they worked to re-open the bridge. After beginning work at 7 a.m., we're told crews had an issue with a hydraulic jack that crews needed to open the bridge.

After fixing the issue, the bridge finally began swinging open around noon.

Again, the bridge is only open to road traffic seasonally -- however, there has been a renewed push for a year-round solution.