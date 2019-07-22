Crews shut down ferris wheel at Darien Lake

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Guests at Six Flags Darien Lake got an unexpected surprise when the ferris wheel shut down with them on it.

Representatives for the park told News 4 that maintenance crews shut down the ride around 6:30 Saturday night and released the following statement .

At approx 6:30 this evening our team stopped our Giant Wheel in a safe location. Our expert maintenance team was able to reset the ride and all guests safely exited. The safety of our guests is our highest priority and the ride will undergo a thorough inspection before reopening.



The statement did not disclose why the ride was shut down.