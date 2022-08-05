CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Crews are searching for a man who investigators say presumably drowned while swimming in Canandaigua Lake Friday.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, two men were on a boat around 1:40 p.m. when one of them jumped off to swim and began to struggle. The man was not wearing a flotation device, and the person on the boat attempted to toss one to him.

Sheriff’s officials called it a recovery mission Friday night. They will continue searching until sundown, and resume in the morning if their efforts are not successful.