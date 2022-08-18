ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were injured, including an infant, after a police chase ended in a serious crash along North Goodman Street at Bay Street Thursday.

According to New York State Police, a vehicle fled from a traffic stop, ran a red light at the intersection, and hit another car.

Investigators said a 30-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman, and an infant were inside the car that was struck. They were all hospitalized, with the adults in critical condition. The infant was being evaluated Thursday evening.

State police said the driver who fled the traffic stop was wanted on an active warrant. He was also injured. Police said they found an illegal handgun and drugs in his vehicle.

The damage to one of the vehicles involved @News_8 pic.twitter.com/GFJBGC8Tse — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) August 18, 2022

On scene of what appears to be a serious crash on the corner of Bay and N Goodman. Multiple agencies including RPD, state police, Irondequoit PD, and RFD are on scene. No word yet on injuries or cause of accident. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/yV2VlOzy3E — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) August 18, 2022

