ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were injured, including an infant, after a police chase ended in a serious crash along North Goodman Street at Bay Street Thursday.
According to New York State Police, a vehicle fled from a traffic stop, ran a red light at the intersection, and hit another car.
Investigators said a 30-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman, and an infant were inside the car that was struck. They were all hospitalized, with the adults in critical condition. The infant was being evaluated Thursday evening.
State police said the driver who fled the traffic stop was wanted on an active warrant. He was also injured. Police said they found an illegal handgun and drugs in his vehicle.
Location
Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.