There's no sugar coating it. It's a little chilly today. Temperatures will tumble through the 40s this evening and into the 30s overnight, meaning a coat will be justified if out and about. Our big focus tonight is less the cold, more the clouds. Tonight's full moon is a "super" moon, bigger and brighter than usual. Clouds are thickening to our west, but moonrise is to our east, likely offering at least a limited opportunity to enjoy the show.

A weak warm front will pass through overnight, but starved for moisture. There could be a raindrop, flurry or sleet pellet somewhere, but this is more a story of clouds than anything else. Come Tuesday, clouds in the morning will give way to clearing skies into the afternoon. Southerly winds behind the warm front will allow warmer air to surge northward, allowing highs to take a run at 70 degrees. Should be a great day!