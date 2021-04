PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire in Perinton Thursday afternoon.

It started around 3:00 p.m. in a four-unit apartment/condo building on Falcon Lane West. Firefighters say the fire was focused on the wall dividing the four units in the building.

Crews were able to put the fire out in just under 2 hours. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.