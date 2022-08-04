WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WROC) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious crash along Younglove Road near Red Creek in the Town of Wolcott.

Investigators confirmed at least one infant was injured.

New York State Police were unable to share any more information, saying only that this was an ongoing investigation.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back for udpates.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.