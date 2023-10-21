ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Crews were on scene of what appeared to be a camper caught on fire Saturday, according to News 8 staff.
News 8 has reached out to fire crews for more information. Stay with RochesterFirst as the story develops.
by: Gio Battaglia
Posted:
Updated:
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Crews were on scene of what appeared to be a camper caught on fire Saturday, according to News 8 staff.
News 8 has reached out to fire crews for more information. Stay with RochesterFirst as the story develops.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now