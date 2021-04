It's the time of year where Mother Nature can't seem to make up her mind. Yesterday it was snowing across the region, and now all is quiet across Western New York. We had bright, blue skies pretty much all day long and smooth sailing skies today. Despite the bright sun though, it was cold. Temperatures today only managed to reach the upper 30s under northwesterly winds that made it feel more like the 20s. Skies will remain quiet overnight and winds will lighten, but temperatures will continue to warrant the extra layers. Milder air does return this weekend with the sunniest of the weekend days being Sunday, and rain chances overall look limited.

Saturday morning will be chilly to start but highs reach the upper 40s and low 50s with increasing cloud cover during the day. A weak disturbance passing through late Saturday into Sunday may produce a few light, spotty sprinkles for some, perhaps a flurry or two south of Rochester but it won't amount to much. Temperatures drop into the 30s into Sunday, but we're even warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s and increasing sunshine. It will be perfect for any Easter activities you plan on doing outside if you're choosing to do so.