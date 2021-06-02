Crews break ground on new affordable housing development in Chili

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — State and local officials gathered for the groundbreaking of a new apartment complex Wednesday in the Town of Chili.

Hubbard Spring Apartments consists of 72 apartments, adding $21 million of affordable housing development in Chili. The development will also include 11 apartments reserved for people with physical disabilities or those recovering from traumatic brain injuries.

“It is crucial that we invest in quality, safe, affordable homes like Hubbard Springs that allow people with disabilities to live fully and independently in their communities,” said NYS Homes and Community Renewal Assistant Commissioner Leonard Skrill.

This project advances the “Finger Lakes Foward” plan, which is a part of the governor’s statewide Five-Year Affordable Housing initiative.