Crews break ground on new affordable housing development in Chili

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — State and local officials gathered for the groundbreaking of a new apartment complex Wednesday in the Town of Chili.

Hubbard Spring Apartments consists of 72 apartments, adding $21 million of affordable housing development in Chili. The development will also include 11 apartments reserved for people with physical disabilities or those recovering from traumatic brain injuries.

“It is crucial that we invest in quality, safe, affordable homes like Hubbard Springs that allow people with disabilities to live fully and independently in their communities,” said NYS Homes and Community Renewal Assistant Commissioner Leonard Skrill.

This project advances the “Finger Lakes Foward” plan, which is a part of the governor’s statewide Five-Year Affordable Housing initiative.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss