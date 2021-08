ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Emergency crews were called to a large house fire on Cottage Street in the City of Rochester Monday.

It started around 5:30 p.m. Firefighters say the house was not occupied, and no one was injured.

Firefighters on scene say they believe squatters may have been responsible for the fire. The exact cause is still under investigation.

Large RFD presence responding to fire on Cottage St. First and second floor appear to be heavily damaged. Large portion of Genesee St shut down. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/Z06x16jMjO — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) August 9, 2021

