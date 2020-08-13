Credit card fees for school district tax payment waived in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County announced Thursday that credit card conveniences feel will be waive for people making online payments on their school district taxes for 2020. The waived fees will be in effect from September to November of this year for online credit card payments. Payments can still be made in person.

County Executive Bello, who made the announcement Thursday afternoon, stated that:

This will reduce the demand on municipal employees during the COVID-19 pandemic

Lessen public interaction at municipal buildings

Make online credit card payment of school district taxes more convenient and affordable for residents.

“The health and wellbeing of our community should always remain at the forefront, but especially now as we continue to deal with the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bello in a statement to the media. “I am grateful to my municipal government partners for working together to help facilitate the online payment option and hope residents will take advantage of this opportunity.”