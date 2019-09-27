LeRoy school closed due to threat, student identified, ‘closure’ brought to situation

Student who made threat is not in custody, but criminal charges remain a possibility

LEROY, N.Y. (WROC) — LeRoy Junior-Senior High School was closed Friday due to a “credible threat” made on Snapchat by a student.

Sgt. Emily McNamara of the LeRoy Police Department said authorities received a report of the threat at 5 a.m. Officials said “given the hour, they made the decision to close.”

The student who made the threat was identified at 8:42 a.m.

“The student and family have been fully cooperative,” said Superintendent Merritt Holly. “The district takes these threats very seriously. Now we have closure to this situation.”

Sgt. McNamara says the police department is working with the school district and the student’s family to determine a “proper course of action.”

The student is not in custody, but Sgt. McNamara said criminal charges are possible, pending the results of this “ongoing investigation.”

A parent said they received a robocall around 6:40 a.m. Friday saying that school was canceled after someone made a threat via Snapchat.

“This day and age you got to be careful and you know you can’t be too careful,” said parent Christ Tresco. “If something really happened you know they’d never hear the end of it. So lay on the side of caution.”

UPDATE: Authorities say they had an hour to decide to close Le Roy JR/SR High School after they received a threat early this morning. We’re told it’s an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/VK9kqKgJwJ — Josh Navarro (@JoshNavarroTV) September 27, 2019

Holly says that all athletic games, practices and other school activities on the campus are canceled today and that all school-related activities will resume Saturday.

“I think closing the school today looks very small in the grand scheme of things,” Holly said.

Holly said this was an isolated incident.

Full press conference