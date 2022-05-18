WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police officials say one person was hospitalized after a crash Wednesday morning on Route 104 in Wayne County.

The crash occurred in the Town of Wolcott and involved an SUV and a small tanker truck.

Authorities say the driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse with injuries that are described as non-life-threatening.

State police say more information on this crash will be released later Wednesday.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area as crews continue to investigate.

A bad accident on 104 E in Wolcott has the road shut down at route 89. It appears to be an SUV and some form of small tanker truck. Trying to get more information @News_8 pic.twitter.com/wTj0IijLAl — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) May 18, 2022

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.