1 dead, 2 children seriously injured after car strikes utility pole in Brighton

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A pedestrian is dead and two children suffered serious injuries after a crash in Brighton Wednesday morning.

The gender and age of the person who was killed is unknown at this time. The children who were critically injured are described as “school-aged” and were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

BREAKING: One pedestrian killed and two children seriously injured after a car hit a utility pole and struck them on Edgewood Ave in Brighton @News_8 — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) November 27, 2019

Officials say a car hit a utility pole and struck them on Edgewood Avenue in Brighton around 10:30 a.m.

RG&E officials are at the scene assessing the damage.

Accident in Brighton on Edgewood. Saw an ambulance leaving the scene. Waiting to get more info and I will share it @News_8 pic.twitter.com/CtL6PSH4Vr — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) November 27, 2019

Edgewood is currently blocked off between Maywood and Willowcrest Drives in Brighton while police investigate. Officials say they expect the road will be shut down in that area for most of the day.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we have a crew at the scene and will continue to update this developing story.