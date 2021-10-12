2 injured after 3-vehicle crash on 390 in Gates

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police officials say two people were hospitalized following a three-vehicle crash on 390 southbound in Gates Tuesday morning.
Authorities say troopers responded to the crash, which occurred just north of Lyell Avenue, around 9:20 a.m.
Police say a Jeep struck a Honda Fit from behind, and then the Honda struck a pickup truck.
Officials say the operator of the Honda had to be extricated from the vehicle by Gates Fire Department and was then transported to Strong Memorial Hospital.
According to state police, the operator of the Jeep was also taken to Strong for treatment while the pickup truck driver was not injured.
Authorities say the driver of the Jeep was ticketed for several infractions, including driving with a suspended license and registration.
Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.