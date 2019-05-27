Crash Monday morning ends with injured officer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Rochester Police officers responded to a crash near Troup Street and Ford Street around 11:35 a.m. Monday.

According to police, when questioned about the cause of the crash, the driver of the vehicle became belligerent and aggressive toward the officers. He resisted arrest and one of the officers involved suffered a hand injury in the struggle.

The incident is still being investigated and charges will be released as we learn more.