Crash Monday morning ends with injured officer

Posted: May 27, 2019 01:45 PM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 01:49 PM EDT

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Rochester Police officers responded to a crash near Troup Street and Ford Street around 11:35 a.m. Monday.

According to police, when questioned about the cause of the crash, the driver of the vehicle became belligerent and aggressive toward the officers. He resisted arrest and one of the officers involved suffered a hand injury in the struggle.

The incident is still being investigated and charges will be released as we learn more.

