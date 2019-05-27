Crash Monday morning ends with injured officer
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Rochester Police officers responded to a crash near Troup Street and Ford Street around 11:35 a.m. Monday.
According to police, when questioned about the cause of the crash, the driver of the vehicle became belligerent and aggressive toward the officers. He resisted arrest and one of the officers involved suffered a hand injury in the struggle.
The incident is still being investigated and charges will be released as we learn more.
More Stories
-
A fatal crash occurred on Sunday night in the town of Savannah.
-
A gorgeous Memorial Day is in store with temperatures in the lower…
-
Memorial day is a day to remember the lives of veterans we have lost…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.