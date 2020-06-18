‘Luckily’ only minor injuries after crash involving 2 motorcycles, a van, and a dump truck in Gates

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Police at the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles in Gates Thursday say it was lucky that there were only minor injuries.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. and involved two motorcycles, a van, and a dump truck near the intersection of Buffalo and Elmgrove Roads.

Police say the van failed to yield the right of way, hitting the dump truck, which then collided with two motorcyclists stopped at the intersection.

Police at the scene say one of the motorcyclists suffered minor injuries, and officials say “it’s lucky” that the injuries were minor and nobody got seriously hurt.

On scene of an accident on Buffalo and Elmgrove rd in Gates. At least 1 mini van, 2 motorcycles and a dump truck involved. 2 ambulances have left the scene, but no word yet on injuries. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/qPXvA2NJh9 — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) June 18, 2020

