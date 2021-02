GROVELAND, N.Y. (WROC) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash along Rt. 36 in Groveland Tuesday evening.

A portion of the roadway between Rt. 390 Exit 6 and Ridge Rd. are closed for the crash investigation. The state sent out an alert just before 8 p.m. saying the road would remain closed “for several hours.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.